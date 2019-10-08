The Blair softball team and the Arlington girls golf team took part in postseason play Tuesday.
BHS wins subdistrict title
The Bears won the Class B Subdistrict 2 title with a 12-11 win against Ralston at the Blair Youth Softball Complex. Carmen Warrick delivered the game-winning hit during the ninth inning, scoring Hannah Koch. Freshman Taylor Larson earned the pitching win in her first varsity appearance.
Ralston beat Platteview in the B-2 semis before also defeating Blair 6-5 in the first final of the double-elimination tournament.
The Bears now advance to a best-of-3 Class B District final on Friday. This story will be updated with BHS' matchup when it becomes available.
Eagles close golf season
The Arlington golf team finished its 2019 season with an eighth-place finish at the Class C District 2 Tournament at the Oakland Golf Club.
Samantha Doughty led the Eagles with a 18-hole 119. Mackenzie O'Flaherty, Charlie Hendry and Ema Horner also competed for coach Jason Wiese's team.
For the full story on these events and photos, check out Friday's edition of the Washington County Enterprise or go online to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
