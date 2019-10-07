Monday was a busy day in Blair High School athletics as the girls golf team earned its first state berth since 2013 and the softball team earned two subdistrict wins.
The Bears' golf team earned third place during the Class B District 1 Tournament at River Wilds Golf Club, claiming its first team qualification to the Class B State Championships in six years. While individual players have qualified since, five BHS players will compete in Monday's first round at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Junior Rachel Parks finished fifth overall, finishing with 90 strokes. Mallory Stirek shot a 101, Kaia Stewart added 104 and senior Ava Rech had 110. Anna Moore shot a 122.
The Bears finished with 405 strokes, three more than fourth-place Bennington. Like Blair, Omaha Duchesne (first) and Nebraska City (second) qualified for the Class B State Championships with top-three finishes.
BHS softball starts 2-0
The Blair softball team topped Ralston 9-1 and Platteview 15-3 Monday to start the Class B Subdistrict 2 Tournament 2-0.
Tory Villotta and Lina Scott had grand slams during a 12-run second inning against Platteview, while Hannah Koch added a solo shot. Scott also had a homer against Ralston.
The Bears play for the subdistrict title 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Blair Youth Softball Complex.
For the full story on these sporting events, and additional photos, check out Friday's Washington County Enterprise or visit enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
