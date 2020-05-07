After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that the Annual Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Eagles Club in Missouri Valley beginning at 5 p.m. with social hour and followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at around 7 p.m.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the banquet dinner and support the award winners.
Several residents and businesses will be honored including:
• Veteran Volunteer of the Year – Joe Cathcart.
• Business of the Year – MJ’s Flowers & Balloons.
• Youth Volunteer of the Year – Trinity Konsbruck.
• Adult Volunteer of the Year – Salvatore and Gerry Sue Rinella.
• Public Service Employee Award – DeAnn Kruempel.
• Lifetime Achievement – Dennis Collier.
Businesses in Missouri Valley that will be honored for their recent or ongoing efforts to beautify the community, starting with their own business will be:
• Midlands Dental.
• Dennis Ruffcorn.
• Vetter Equipment.
• Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant.
• Yant Equipment, Powersports & Hobbies.
More information will follow as the awards banquet nears.
