The Blair Seniors bested Ralston for the second time in three days Sunday.
After a close game Friday at Vets Field, the Bears routed SOS Heating & Cooling Post 373 10-1. Auggie Rasmussen led the way with a 3-run homer, while Gunnar Ogle added two RBIs.
Blair pitcher Matt Dreher and Colin Quick combined for nine strikeouts in five innings of work. Quick picked up the victory.
Jacob Rodriguez led Post 154 with three hits — including two doubles — and an RBI, while Jack Nielsen, Caddon Keatts and Ben Aguilera also knocked in runs.
The Bears next play Saturday when they host their first game of the Class B Area 3 Tournament, which officially starts Friday, at Vets Field. Their game's first pitch will be at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.