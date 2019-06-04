The Post 348 Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team fell behind the Elkhorn Training Camp Knights 6-0 Thursday night.
It was a hole the Pioneers couldn't quite dig out of at Mount Michael, but they made it close with four runs during the fifth inning and three during the sixth. Still, the Fort Calhoun team fell to 0-4 with the 9-7 loss.
Joel Fern and Kaden Therkildsen had two hits apiece to lead Post 348, while Jacob Haggar walked twice. Justin Myer notched a team-best three RBIs, while Tylan Conner had two. The latter Fort Calhoun player also struck out four Mount Michael batters while on the mound.
Fort Calhoun Juniors win again
The Fort Calhoun Junior Legion baseball team won its second consecutive game Wednesday in Yutan.
The Pioneers earned the road victory by 12-9 score.
Post 348 then hosted its Junior tournament — the Battle at the Fort — over the weekend.
