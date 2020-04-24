Throughout Washington County and beyond, businesses are being affected by the coronavirus. The U.S. Postal Service is no stranger to the effects.
Brian Greunke, letter carrier and president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 89 Merged, said there are two prongs of effects the post office is facing.
"We are facing local effects with procedures and national effects that volumes are dropping and (President Donald) Trump wants to close us permanently," Greunke said. "He doesn't want to give us stimulus money, says we're terrible and wants to privatize the post office."
Greunke said there was a 50 percent drop in volume in the past weeks.
"Blair is buffered when it comes to a drop in volume," he said. "A lot of densely populated urban areas like New York City are taking a hit because the businesses are closed. Nebraska is the last man standing on that. Right now, we are surviving, but post office funding runs out in June. We are pushing hard right now."
Greunke said postal workers are picking up a lot of cards from people's houses to mail.
"With Mother's Day around the corner, Easter, and a lot of older people who are confined to homes and nursing homes, I've been picking up a lot of cards," he said. "They are corresponding with their relatives that way and online."
The annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, the largest single-day food drive in the United States, on the second Saturday of May has been postponed until they are able to interact with the customers and the food pantry.
"They're trying to keep everyone safe, not just us," he said.
The postal service is doing what it can to keep carriers and customers safe.
For certified mail that requires a signature, customers are no longer signing on the handheld device, the mail carriers are filling them out for them.
"We are trying to keep spacing in the office and out, with people coming to the mailbox and door to grab stuff," Greunke said. "We don't want to yell, but carriers want six feet between themselves and people for of us and for their safety."
Greunke said he delivers to a hospital, clinics and assisted living centers and wears a mask when he delivers mail.
The U.S. Postal Service has taken precautions including providing masks, gloves and sanitizing products, and directing customers to not approach letter carriers to take a delivery. It also changed its requirement for deliveries needing signatures. The letter carriers will knock on the door, maintain a safe distance and ask for a name instead of asking for a signature on their mobile devices.
A letter was sent to post office employees, from Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan thanking them for their heroic efforts.
“I have heard it said that a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere during difficult times to serve others, so to me you are all heroes,” she wrote in the letter. “The strength of the postal service is and will always be the professionalism and commitment of our great employees. Thank you for your continued dedication to our mission.”
The letter also addressed their partnerships with postal unions and management associations.
“(We) are working with them to temporarily expand leave options for our employees, including providing sick leave to our non-career employees and expanding dependent care sick leave to cover childcare,” the letter said.
