Before welcoming the Post 71 Arlington Eagles to its home field for a weekend wood bat tournament, the Wakefield Senior Legion baseball team visited the Washington County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
The Post 81 squad also introduced the Eagles to their brand of baseball, earning a 4-0 road victory. It scored all four runs during the sixth inning with two outs.
The first two Wakefield runs scored on an Arlington error. Next, a two-RBI single put the Eagles into a hole with just two opportunities to return the favor. They went scoreless in the sixth before starting the seventh with a lineout and a bunt for an out. Alek Timm notched a single, but the game ended on a foul pop the Post 81 catcher was able to track down.
In total, Arlington finished with just four hits. Trevor Smailys tripled during the first inning, and Timm and Cole Marquardt singled in the fifth.
The Eagles' Logan Kirk pitched five scoreless inning with three strikeouts, while Ryan Arnett — who took the loss on the mound — had five strikeouts during the final two frames.
Eagles compete in wood bat tourney
Arlington lost a 5-0 lead to Pierce in Wakefield on Sunday, finishing the weekend wood bat tournament 1-2 overall.
The Eagles led the Bluejays 5-0 through two innings, but surrendered 12-straight runs to fall 12-5. Coach Ed Menking said his squad had an off day, having two players picked off at first base.
Braden Rump, however, walked four times, while Smailys drove in three runs. Justin Allen also had an RBI.
In its first game of the Wakefield wood bat tourney, Arlington toppled Wahoo State Bank 5-2 Saturday. Cooper Hilgenkamp had a team-best three RBIs, while Rump and two hits and a walk.
Rump also struck out four batters during his five-inning pitching appearance.
In its second game, Post 71 lost to Beresford, S.D., 3-1. Rump notched Arlington's RBI, while Tanner Pittman struck out three batters in four innings of work.
The winning team scored all three of its runs during the first inning.
