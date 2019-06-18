Coming off of a disappointing showing at a Wakefield tournament and a June 11th rainout, the Arlington Senior Legion baseball team dominated Tekamah-Herman on the road Wednesday night. Forty-eight hours later, the Post 71 Eagles topped Ponca.
The Eagles led from the first inning on Wednesday, owning a 14-2 victory in five innings at Tekamah-Herman.
Cooper Hilgenkamp led the Arlington charge with two hits and three RBIs. Cameron Bruning and Justin Allen, meanwhile, combined to walk eight times.
The Eagles' Braden Rump earned the pitching win with four strikeouts.
Against Ponca, Arlington jumped out to a 6-0 victory through three frames and held onto the win late. The 11-5 win was its seventh of the season.
Rafe Lorsch and Trevor Smailys led the winning squad with three hits apiece.
Sam Kubat, meanwhile, finished with a game-high three RBIs. He also struck out four in six innings of pitching work.
Juniors notch comeback against Ponca
The Arlington Juniors trailed Ponca 5-2 through four innings, but didn't give up.
The Eagles scored four runs during the fifth, before adding one during the sixth and seventh, earning an 8-5 victory Friday evening.
Josh Miller led the Post 71 squad with three hits and two RBIs, while Colby Grefe added two of his RBIs. Barrett Nielsen pitched all seven innings of the comeback win.
