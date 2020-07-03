Arlington Senior Legion pitcher Logan Kirk started Tuesday's home game against West Point with three strikeouts.
The Eagles' bats began with Tanner Pittman's single in the lead-off spot and finished with three runs after the game's first six outs.
From there, though, West Point earned a 7-5 win. The fast start meant little in the end as Arlington fell to 3-1.
“We scored three, had three strikeouts, and then we just died until the seventh,” Post 71 coach Ed Menking said. “We had bad at-bats. We didn't run the bases well. We didn't do a whole lot well today, actually.”
West Point scored two runs during the third inning, three in the fifth and two during the top of the sixth to build a 7-3 advantage after the Eagles went scoreless from the second inning on. Pittman finally added the home team's fourth run during the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball before Braden Rump knocked in the fifth with a single. Their team's comeback fell short three outs later, though.
Before he was replaced during the fifth frame, Kirk notched nine strikeouts against West Point. He also tallied an RBI on a sacrifice during the first inning. Rump tallied the game's first RBI on a single, while Aiden Foreman completed the three-run first inning with a run-scoring double.
The Arlington Juniors, meanwhile, lost a 10-5, five-inning game to West Point before the Seniors' first loss of the season.
