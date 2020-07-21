The Arlington Senior Legion baseball team lost back-to-back home games at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday.
Thursday's 11-7 loss was the Eagles' third straight and second to Valley in six days. The visiting Dirtbags led 5-2 early and built their advantage to 11-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Arlington's Sam Kubat, Kirk Rangel and Tanner Pittman notched RBIs in their final at-bats, but Valley held on for the win.
Wednesday's home game, meanwhile, slipped through Arlington's fingers.
Leading 3-2, Post 71 allowed two runs during the top of the seventh inning to fall behind and lose to Tekamah, 4-3.
Arlington put two runners on base during the bottom half, but a Tekamah double play on a fly ball to right field ended the contest. The defeat was the Eagles' fourth this season.
Early on, after the Junior squad beat their visitors in the first game of the doubleheader, the Tigers built a 2-0 lead with a run each during the first and second innings. That advantage held through three, but didn't last during the bottom half of the fourth.
With two outs, Aiden Foreman scored Cooper Hilgenkamp and Logan Kirk on a single. After he reached second on an error, Kubat scored him for a 3-2 Arlington advantage.
Eagles pitcher Braden Rump made sure that lead held until the seventh frame, but Tekamah strung the necessary hits together to pull out the road victory.
Foreman and Kubat finished with two singles apiece, while the latter, Logan Kirk and Dustin Kirk made the top Eagle defensive plays. Kubat threw out a Tekamah runner at home plate from left field, while Logan made the tag after catching a Tiger stealing earlier in the game. Dustin, meanwhile, started a double play in the fifth.
Earlier, Kirk also earned a pitching win in the 5-1 Juniors game. He was aided by Zach Vanek, who went 3-for-4 with a triple.
Arlington has four games remaining on its schedule. The first of the four is 7:30 p.m. tonight at Tekamah-Herman.
