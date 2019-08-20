With new city parks and park upgrades already discussed by the City of Fort Calhoun the last few months, the city may have even more recreational and educational space for its residents.
At its Aug. 12 meeting, the Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Board of Education agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the City of Fort Calhoun for a cost-shared planning study concerning the community building.
While talks concerning the building are in their most initial phase, some discussion between FCCS and the city have centered around a new community building which could give FCCS and the city additional recreational space, new city office space and a new place for the school district's preschool.
"We just had an initial meeting with the city to see if this was even a possibility," Supt. Don Johnson said. "It went really well. To look at this and make this a deal, you have to have a memorandum of understanding whether or not you ever do anything."
The school board has discussed improvements to the community building before. At its June meeting, the school board voted to close the building's basement to the public because the condition of the area was deemed unsafe.
The city was to discuss and possibly enter into the memorandum at its council meeting Monday.
An ad-hoc committee of three school board members, two city council members and Fort Calhoun Mayor Mitch Robinson will be created to continue building discussions. The city has appointed council members Bob Prieksat and Lori Lammers to the committee. The school board could appoint its representatives at its next meeting currently scheduled for Aug. 26.
The city will lead an application for a USDA planning study grant. The grant is a 50-50 match up to $15,000.
Engineering and technical study costs of 50 percent will be shared between the city and FCCS. The city and school district will pay 25 percent each with the total costs not to exceed $30,000.
The memorandum applies only to study and design costs, not construction costs. Construction isn't planned right now.
"It just helps get a little traction, so everybody has an idea what they're agreeing to," school board member Mike Conrad said.
