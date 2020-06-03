The Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collapse of a portion of the west wall on the building at 513 E. Erie St. in Missouri Valley, the new home to the Missouri Valley Times-News and The Dunlap Reporter, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The fire department, Missouri Valley Police Department, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, blocked off the alley north of East Erie Street where the collapse occurred, then the fire department maintained command of the scene for over seven hours until a structural engineer arrived to assess the damage and the safety of the building, which also is also home to Hair Flyers.
Firefighters assisted Brad Swenson, Publisher of the Missouri Valley Times-News, remove computers and other items important to the ongoing business of the newspaper company from the building before completely shutting the building down.
According to a structural engineer with Ronco Construction of Omaha, Neb., he was confident after assessing the damage that the front of the building would not fall onto East Erie Street/Highway 30 to the south.
The building, owned by Dennis Ruffcorn and built in 1890, has undergone extensive renovations since last summer, including the renovation of the Times-News' new office space as of Feb. 1, renovations to upstairs apartments, tuck-pointing the exterior brick, and painting the exterior walls.
According to the structural engineer, painting the stucco where the collapse occurred likely caused the collapse of the brick because this caused moisture to remain trapped underneath the stucco.
Ronco Construction secured and reinforced the collapsed area of the wall Saturday evening to prevent further collapse and damage to the building, then monitored it throughout Sunday for any changes to the damaged area.
The Missouri Valley Times-News and The Dunlap Reporter office is currently closed due to anticipated repairs to the building. Staff members are working remotely and can be reached at 712-642-2791 or by email: Kris Gash at subscribe@missourivalleytimes.com, Tonia Copeland at reporter@missourivalleytimes.com, Matt Gengler at sports@missourivalleytimes.com, and Brad Swenson at pub@missourivalleytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.