The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder football team attempted a fourth-quarter punt Friday and Kaden Therkildsen turned it into a Fort Calhoun lead.
The Pioneer picked the ball up off the Raiders' home field, returned it for a touchdown — spinning off of a defender and diving to the pylon to do it — and propelled his team to a 21-10 road win. Thanks to its 14-point fourth quarter, Fort Calhoun improved to 2-2 on the season.
“We spend time on (special teams) during practice, and our guys have really bought into the concept of winning the special teams game and giving ourselves that advantage,” Pioneers coach Andrew Christensen said. “That play set the tone early in the four quarter for the rest of the game. Our guys had a different spark after that play.”
Clint Dierks later iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving FCHS one more win this season than it had all of its last.
“The deciding factor was the way our defense played,” Christensen said, citing five total interceptions, including a late one by defensive back Harrison Schmitt. “The defense only gave up three points all night.”
Logan View scored its only touchdown with a 62-yard interception return during the first quarter. Pioneers quarterback Tyler Strauss and receiver Zane Schwarz erased that 7-0 deficit, however, combining for a 31-yard pass-and-catch touchdown in the second.
The Raiders made their third-quarter field goal, but it didn't help against Therkildsen and Fort Calhoun's fourth-quarter effort.
“We had two long drives that ate the clock in the fourth quarter that really cemented the game,” Christensen said. “Kaden Therkildsen had some huge third-down catches, while Clint Dierks and Tyler Strauss were doing a great job of moving the sticks with the ground game. Tyler did a nice job of managing the clock and keeping the clock running.”
In the end, the clock ran out on Logan View. The Pioneers host Boys Town at 7 p.m. Friday with an even season record through four games.
