The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) is organizing a free electronic waste (e-waste) recycling collection for Washington County households and businesses.
The collection will be 3 to 6 p.m. April 7 at the PMRNRD/USDA Service Center, 1060 Wilbur St., Blair. E-waste will only be accepted during the scheduled time and location.
E-waste will not be accepted from computer or electronics repair/retail businesses.
This collection will make it easy to reduce, reuse and recycle E-waste. Computers, monitors, printers, office equipment, televisions, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, radios and small electronic devices will be accepted. The collection will not accept microwaves or appliances.
E-waste components in these devices contain mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium which can contaminate soil and water. The PMRNRD annual collections has recycled more than 166 tons of electronic waste to prevent environmental contamination and conserve landfill space.
Midwest Electronic Recovery’s Iowa facility will wipe or shred all computer hard drives and more than 95 percent of the material received during these collections will be recycled.
Funding for this free e-waste collection is provided through the Litter Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Program, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
For more information, contact the Blair office at 402-426-4782.
