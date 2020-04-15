Playgrounds closed

Governor Kim Reynolds closed playgrounds, campgrounds, cabins, and yurts across the state of Iowa during her news conference on Monday, April 6. Pictured is the Missouri Valley City Park playground that is surrounded by caution tape in compliance with the order. According to Missouri Valley Mayor Shawn Kelly, the Little Willow Dog Park is still open. Missouri Valley Parks Board member Sally Salter stated in a Facebook post that she she sanitizes the park each day and reminds users to keep your distance to six feet apart, keep the number of users of the park to 10 or less, and to bring your own hand sanitizer with you.
