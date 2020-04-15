Pottawattamie Conservation and Pottawattamie County Public Health are continuing to examine ways of protecting the health and safety of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency while continuing to provide quality outdoor experiences for everyone.
In support of these efforts, all playground facilities in Pottawattamie County parks have been closed to public use until further notice.
Trails at Hitchcock Nature Center will remain open for public use for the foreseeable future with limited amenities. Be prepared for limited or no access to restrooms when visiting your county parks.
Park users are reminded to follow CDC guidelines by maintaining at least six feet of distance between you and others, limit your groups to 10 or fewer individuals, use hand sanitizer and clean your hands often, pack out your trash and all pet waste, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.
Also, please stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms or have been in contact with others exhibiting symptoms.
Closures are scheduled to remain in effect through mid-April. Additional closures, postponements, and extensions may be necessary and will be announced as information becomes available. Check the website www.pottcoconservation.com or visit your park of choice on Facebook for more information.
