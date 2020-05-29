IHSAA, IGHSAU get go-ahead to play summer high school sports season
Governor gives OK to “Play Ball”, strict guidelines must be followed
By Matt Gengler
“Play Ball” was heard across the state when Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced at the daily press conference on May 20 that the state of Iowa could resume the summer baseball and softball season. The Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union quickly followed suit, voting to resume the 2020 high school summer sports season starting next month.
Practices will begin on Monday, June 1, with the first games set to begin on Friday, June 15.
Listed below is the first set of guidelines created by the Iowa Department of Education in consultation wih the Iowa Department of Public Health, the IHSAA, and the IGHSAU.
When practices begin on June 1
Team organized practices for high school baseball and softball may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date. The following mitigation efforts are required to help ensure player, coach and fan safety.
1) Post signage prominently indicating no one should attend or participate in practice if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
2) No dugouts may be used. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.
3) Parents must remain in their cars to drop off and pick up players after practice.
4) Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.
5) Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out, and no congregating of players while waiting to bat.
6) Players must bring their own water, beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains, portable hydration stations, or coolers may be used.
7) Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.
8) Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices.
9) Anyone with symptons of illness is not allowed at practice.
10) Coaches should be knowledgeable of their students with pre-existing health conditions and work with school nurse or other health officials to take additional precautions as needed.
11) Players should be encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer.
12) Coaches must ban the spitting of sun flower seed shells.
13) Coaches are responsible for tracking absences for the purpose of noting potenial COVID-19 cases.
14) Coaches must contact public health if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported.
When games begin on June 15
Baseball and softball games may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date. Baseball and softball practices must continue to follow the guidelines provided in the previous section. The following mitigation efforts are required to help ensure player, coach, and spectator safety during games.
1) Post signage prominently around the facility, indicating no one should attend or participate in games if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
2) Use of dugouts is permited during games only.
3) Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.
4) Players must bring their own water, beverage to consume during and after games. No shared drinking fountains, water stations, or coolers may be used.
5) Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each game.
6) Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices or games.
7) Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to participate.
8) Schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans. Encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should practice social distancing between different household units and accept personal responsibility for public health guidelines.
9) Schools must also implement any other reasonable measures under the circumstances of each school to ensure social distancing of staff, students, and community members, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
10) Fans must not attend if they have symptoms of illness.
11) No concession stands are permitted.
12) Contact public health if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported.
