Noah Kubat hit a late 3-pointer to give the Arlington High School crowd a chance to cheer on Senior Night, but the Eagles' boys basketball team fell to Plattsmouth on Tuesday, 56-41.
Arlington fell to 7-14 with the loss as it celebrated Tanner Pittman, who was inactive, Kubat and his brother Sam during their final home game. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, improved to 8-10 as Hunter Adkins and Hayden Stromsodt combined to score 35 points.
The Eagles trailed 12-8 after one period, but battled back to an 18-all tie during the second. A Nick Smith bucket followed by a Dustin Kirk free throw and a Kirk jump shot evened the score after coach Tyler Spitser's team had trailed 18-13.
As soon as Arlington tied the game, however, Plattsmouth took control of it back. It scored the last five points before halftime and wound up outscoring the Eagles 38-23 through the rest of the contest.
Colby Grefe led the Eagles in scoring with 11, while Kirk had nine and Aiden Foreman had six. Noah Kubat and Smith had five apiece.
AHS next plays Friday at Wayne.
