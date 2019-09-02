With two runs during first inning, three during the second and one more in the fourth, the Blair Bears softball team built a 6-1 lead against Plattsmouth at the Youth Softball Complex.
That one Blue Devil run eventually cost the Bears.
The visitors scored four runs during the fifth inning and two more during the seventh, earning an 8-7 road win Thursday in Blair — the single first-inning run representing the difference.
The loss dropped coach Jennifer Fangmeier's team to 2-4 overall, while the win pushed the Blue Devils record to 3-3. Both teams play in the Eastern Midlands Conference.
Thursday's game started with the Bears in fresh, new white uniforms and Tory Villotta in the pitching circle. She finished with three strikeouts, including one to end the first inning, but not before Plattsmouth scratched together a run.
After Blair third baseman Samantha MacDonald threw out the first Blue Devil batter at first, the second Plattsmouth hitter notched a double. The third, then, pushed her teammate across home plate with a single to centerfield.
From that point forward, the Bears and the Devils recorded the same amount of runs — seven — but the visitors earned the win.
Blair was scheduled to have six more visitors — including Washington County foes Arlington and Fort Calhoun — on Saturday for the Blair Invite. Those results will be in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
