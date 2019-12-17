The Platteview girls basketball team outscored Arlington 32-7 during Friday's second and third periods, pulling away and earning a 65-32 win.
The Eagles dropped to 2-2 on the season despite 11 points from Kate Miller. She was 4-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 on her shots from the foul line.
Jaidyn Spoon added eight points, while Kailynn Gubbels had four.
Platteview, meanwhile, took a 26-13 lead through one period and was led by Jessica Wellman's 17 points. Halle Johnson and Anna Koehler added 13 apiece.
Arlington next plays tonight at home against Conestoga. The varsity game begins at 6:30 p.m.
