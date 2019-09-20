Non-profit organizations will have another chance to learn more about the annual Washington County Gives event during a meeting set for Tuesday.
The informational session begins at 6 p.m. at Too Far North, 111 N. 14th St. in Fort Calhoun.
Planning for the third annual day of giving, set for Dec. 3, began earlier this week as non-profit representatives attended two meetings at the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce.
Washington County gives is a collaborative effort of the Blair Area Community Foundation and the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce. It will be the third year for the event, which raised more than about $43,000 for area nonprofits in 2018.
This week's informational sessions were led by Emily Petersen, a BACF board member, and Ryan Palmer, a BACC board member.
"This is a community partnership between both our organizations that really is to the benefit of non-profit organizations in Washington County," Petersen said. "The purpose of it is to promote giving on one day, which is called Giving Tuesday.
A single day of charitable giving, Washington County Gives aims to support a diverse number of non-profits. Donations will be accepted through the Washington County Gives website, as well as several drop off locations throughout the county.
Washington County nonprofits registered as a 501 (c) (3) or a 501 (c) (4) can participate. Churches and entities of government in Washington County are also eligible. A participation form must be filled out with the BACF by Nov. 15 in order to participate.
Through participation in the event, organizations will have an opportunity to interact and increase their donor base, use online and social media tools to enhance their public outreach and have the possibility of receiving matching funds.
"What we want to do is engage your donor base and help tell your story," Petersen said.
In 2018, a total of 436 donations were made to 74 different organizations and the donations came from seven different states.
"Its a good way to expand awareness about all the non-profits in Washington County," Petersen said of another benefit of the fundraiser.
Participating organizations will receive the full value of each donation. They'll also have a chance to earn bonus money.
Fundraisers, suchWashington County Gives have become a trend nationwide, with Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont hosting fundraisers throughout the year as well.
Questions about the event can be sent via email to wcnegives@gmail.com or by calling 402-426-2810.
