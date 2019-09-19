The Friends of the Arlington Public Library have begun planning for its first big fundraising event and are seeking help from local businesses.
On Oct. 12, the group will host Booktoberfest from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Arlington Auditorium. As part of the fundraiser, businesses can set up an informational table for free. The only thing they are asked to do is bring four cases of craft beer and have someone on hand to pour samples to guests attending the beer tasting event.
Businesses interested in participating are asked to email Sheila Bracht at sheilabracht@yahoo.com or call 402-350-3654.
Read more about the Booktoberfest fundraiser in the Sept. 26 Arlington Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.