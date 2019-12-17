The Arlington boys basketball team fell behind 17-8 through one period and dropped Friday's home game 58-37 to Platteview.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 1-3, while the Trojans jumped to 3-1.
Arlington was led by Tanner Pittman's 17 points. The guard had two first-period 3-pointers and finished the first half with 11 total points.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, Aiden Foreman and Barrett Nielsen were the next highest scorers with just four points apiece. Dustin Kirk had three.
Arlington next plays 6:30 p.m. tonight at Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.