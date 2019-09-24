I don’t know what it is about space epics, but there’s something thrilling about them, isn’t there? Perhaps it’s the all-too-real CGI that makes it seem like you’re actually in space. Maybe it’s the journey to the unknown. Either way, the latest space epic, “Ad Astra,” checks both boxes in its attempt to reach the extraterrestrial.
Major Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) fits the billing of an astronaut to a tee. He’s always cool under pressure, his heart rate never rises and he’s fully committed to his craft with zero distractions, as he has no children with his ex-wife, Eve (Liv Tyler).
While working on a routine space antenna on a particular mission, things go awry. His crewmates are sent falling to their deaths after a power surge suddenly breaks out. Roy cheats death by miraculously deploying his parachute as he flies down to safety.
An incident this dramatic would traumatize most people, and rightfully so, but not Roy. As always, he’s calm, collected and passes his psychological tests with flying colors, which he prides himself on.
This is where things get interesting. A top-secret meeting is had with Roy and his higher-ups, and they inform him the power surge he just experienced, as well as the power surges happening across the planet that are threatening thousands upon thousands of lives, may be deliberate.
As it turns out, the power surges are coming from Neptune, and relate back to the Lima Project, which was a mission conducted 29 years ago to discover intelligent life on the farthest regions of the Solar System. And it was led by none other than H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), Roy’s father.
The elder McBride and his crew have been presumed dead from that mission almost three decades ago, but new evidence leads to Clifford possibly being alive. Roy is tasked with both a personal and monumental mission: Locate the possible whereabouts of his father on Neptune, and take control of the power surges that are threatening the planet.
Is Roy’s father still alive? If he is, why is he connected to the power surges? Why hasn’t he tried to make contact all these years? These are the series of questions going through the mind of the unemotional and nonchalant Roy, but to save Earth, he will have to answer each of those questions in a mysterious and spiritual journey.
This has been the year of Brad Pitt. After his knockout performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he’s here to remind us once again that he’s one of Hollywood’s truly best actors. Pitt’s Roy hardly ever cracks a smile or shows any emotion, and yet, we feel for this disturbed and tortured man every minute of the film.
Don’t let the film’s trailers fool you, “Ad Astra” is more of a character study than a sci-fi adventure. It’s a psychological tale of a grieving astronaut who forces himself to be more robot than human.
If you’re expecting lightsabers and X-wing fighters, you’ve come to the wrong film. While “Ad Astra” is of course visually stunning, its intentions are much more focused on the psychological effects of being a hero, rather than the physical.
What a beautiful film, with brilliant acting and a noteworthy lesson: if you spend too much time looking up, you’ll forget what you have right next to you.
Grade: A-
