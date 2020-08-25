Mayor Ron Woodward called The City of Pisgah Council meeting to order at 6:01 pm on August 5, 2020. Location was Pisgah Fire Hall. Pledge of Allegiance was not recited.
Roll Call: Present, Mayor: Ronny Woodward; Council members: Scott Baumfalk, Lori McWilliam, Mike Carson, Meredith Jenson; Karen Wilson, absent; Staff members: Todd Noah, Maintenance, Christina Clark, City Clerk, Present.
Council member L. McWilliams approved August 5, 2020 agenda as presented, second by M. Carson; K. Wilson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to Approve Minutes & Bills, second by. S. Baumfalk; K. Wilson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson Approval of Financial Report, second by L. McWilliams; K. Wilson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams motioned to approve Building Permit on 2032 Easton Trail, second by M. Carson; K. Wilson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to wave the second & third reading of $200.00 Utility Deposit, second by M. Carson; Roll Call Vote, M. Jenson, S. Baumfalk, M. Carson, L. McWilliams all: Ayes, Nays: None; K. Wilson, absent. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams motioned to wave the second and third reading of 30-day utility shut off, second by S. Baumfalk; Roll Call Vote, M. Jenson, S. Baumfalk, M. Carson, L. McWilliams all: Ayes, Nays: None; K. Wilson, absent. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to wave the second and third reading of abandoned property ordinance, second by M. Carson; Roll Call Vote, M. Jenson, S. Baumfalk, M. Carson, L. McWilliams all: Ayes, Nays: None; K. Wilson, absent. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to allow payments of City Credit card online, second by S. Baumfalk; K. Wilson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to Adjourn at 7:53 p.m., second by L. McWilliams; K. Wilson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
Ronny Woodward, Mayor
ATTEST:
Christina Clark, City Clerk
City of Pisgah
July 2020 Bills
Christina Clark; Payroll 6/1/2020-6/30/2020 $1,044.46
Todd Noah; Payroll 6/1/2020-6/30/2020 $3,544.21
Bankcard Center; Fuel, Bathhouse Repairs, Sign $1,397.25
Anthony Noah; Mowing $240.00
IPERS; June Payment $1,092.53
Iowa Dept Rev; Withholding 2nd Qtr $1,082.00
Iowa Dept Rev; Wet Tax 2nd Qtr $768.00
Iowa Dept Rev; Sales Tax - 2nd Qtr $171.00
Anthony Noah; Bath House Cleaning (4 Hrs May, June) $277.00
EFTPS; Fed Payment (Ssn861.24, Medi201.42, Tax 745.00) $1,807.66
LHCC; Mower Fuel $50.18
Am Electric; Bath House Electrical Repairs $184.41
C & H Hauling; Garbage $1,380.00
Harrison County Auditor; Law Enforcement Contract $1,255.00
Nationwide; Surety Bond Insurance $100.00
Harrison County Auditor; Election Cost $324.25
John Deere Financial; Mower Parts $229.63
ACCO; Liquid Chlorine $213.25
Harrison County Landfill; Garbage $523.00
Hydro Plumbing; Dump Station Repairs $553.00
Windstream; Phone & Internet $395.03
Siouxland District; Testing $14.00
Capital One Commercial; Bath House Repair, Flag Cemetery $409.29
Todd Noah; July Operator License & Phone $623.56
Harrison County Develpement; 1st Qtr Fiscal Yr 20-21 $177.75
Missouri Valley Times; Mins & Bills Publication $72.73
Bonsalls; Install Radio & Antenna on Ambulance $240.00
Iowa One Call; One Call Emails $9.90
BTSC; Personal Trailer, Sewer $328.00
Mid American Energy; Electricity $790.42
Iowa DNR; Annual Discharge Fee $210.00
Iowa DNR; Annual Water Fee $28.67
Swipco; Grant Admin Charges $1,455.00
Swipco; Swipco Membership Fee $163.00
Swipco; Grant Admin $151.00
USDA Loan; Loan # 5payment 11 $899.00
USDA Loan; Loan # 6 Payment 11 $909.00
Total July Payments
2020$23,113.18
City of Pisgah
July 2020 Deposits
Water, Sewer, Garbage $3,937.22
Dump Station/ Donation Deposit $37.80
Water Station Deposit $54.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $600.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,181.40
Camping Deposit $165.00
Flag Donation (Savings) $50.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $568.26
Joy Carson Table Donation (Savings) $100.00
Harrison County Treasurer $2,195.20
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,465.03
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,228.48
IA St-Eft-Street Const Fund $2,092.46
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,027.55
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,238.15
IA St Eft-Local Option Sales Tax $1,415.26
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,101.21
Interest Deposited $69.74
July Deposit Total $21,526.76
July Deposit Totals
Total Utility Deposits $15,347.30
Total Camping, Shelter House, Water, Dump Station $219.00
Total Building Permits
Total State $3,507.72
Total County $2,195.20
Total USDA-Grant
Total Misc- $257.54
$21,526.76
MVTN 8/19/20
