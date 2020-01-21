The Fort Calhoun wrestling team hit the road and competed in two tournaments last week, finishing fifth at the Yutan Invitational and eighth at the Rumble in River Country.
Three Pioneers earned bracket titles Thursday in Yutan, while coach Drew Welchert's team topped Crete 54-24 on Saturday at the “Rumble” dual tournament in Nebraska City.
Pioneers finish 5th at Yutan
Three bracket champions helped Fort Calhoun finish fifth Thursday at the Yutan Invitational.
Ely Olberding, Lance Olberding and Cole Klabunde won their brackets, while Trey McCoy earned second in his, and John McKennan and Ethan Shaner were third.
Ely Olberding was 3-0 at 106 pounds, earning three pins, including one against McCoy for the gold medal. McCoy, meanwhile, was 2-1 with a pin against Yutan's Janson Pilkington.
Lance Olberding was 3-0 at 120 pounds, notching at 9-4 decision against the host Chieftains' Trev Arlt in the final. The freshman also pinned his first and second opponents.
Klabunde earned two sub-1 minute pins and beat his finals opponent 4-0. The senior improved to 13-7 after his day on the mat.
McKennan (two), Cameron Shaner (two), Ethan Shaner (one) and Jesse Hartline (two) also earned Fort Calhoun wins at Yutan.
FCHS goes 1-3 in Nebraska City
Tristan Fuhrman, Hartline and Klabunde earned Saturday wins in Nebraska City as the Pioneers topped Crete 54-24 at the Rumble in River Country.
That victory pushed Fort Calhoun to eighth-place at the dual tournament Hastings won. The Pioneers lost to Nebraska City (67-11), Aurora (64-11) and Seward (48-33).
Ely Olberding and Klabunde led their team with two victories apiece during the tourney, while Lance Olberding, Fuhrman, McKennan, Cameron Shaner and Hartline had one each. Klabunde notched two of Fort Calhoun's six pins on the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.