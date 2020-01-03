Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys basketball coach Sean Forbes was none too pleased to see Fort Calhoun's Brant Hilzendeger find a hole in his defense 2 feet from the basket Monday.
After the short shot fell just before halftime, the coach locked eyes with his Raiders, screaming “play defense!” without breaking his stride toward the home locker room in the opposite direction.
Logan View (6-2 overall) held the Pioneers (5-3) to their second-worst scoring output of the season, 42 points, but was no match for the defensive effort of coach TJ O'Connor's bunch. Fort Calhoun's zone stretched out past the 3-point line and held the Raiders to just 28 points in a 42-28 victory.
The Pioneers posed for team pictures with their plaque after the game, winners of the four-team Logan View Holiday Tournament. They'd also defeated Elmwood-Murdock just two days earlier.
“Basically, all practice was just defensive principles and reminding ourselves of really who we are,” FCHS sophomore Zane Schwarz said. “When we play the best defensively, that's when it converts to offense the best for our team.”
The Pioneers led 10-8 after one period and extended their advantage by three more points during the second. Hilzendeger's buzzer-beating bucket from 2 feet put the road team ahead 21-16 at the break.
From there, Fort Calhoun's zone defense finished its job. Schwarz likes man-to-man, but he also liked the result produced by his squad's zone Monday afternoon.
“It's a lot more dependent on your teammates than man,” he said, noting that the Pioneers are finding their rhythm together this season. “We're starting to gel really well.”
O'Connor's club built its lead to as large as 15 points in the second half, opting to dribble out the clock toward the end before substitutes took the floor.
Hilzendeger led Fort Calhoun with a game-high 14 points, earning credit from Schwarz during his postgame interview, while the interviewee, himself, scored 12. Kaden Therkildsen knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points during the Pioneers' 14-point road win — their last of 2019.
FCHS starts 2020 play Tuesday at West Point-Beemer.
