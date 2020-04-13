Between homers at the plate, Kinsley Wimer played all over the field in her three seasons as a Fort Calhoun softball starter.
“She's willing to play where the team needs her,” Pioneers coach Ginger Appel said Thursday.
That fact, the coach believes, makes Wimer a “valuable” asset for her new college team. Central Community College (CCC) of Columbus announced the FCHS senior's signing along with the signing of Colorado prospect Shianne Willmon on Wednesday.
“Kinsley signed with CCC with big goals ahead of her,” Raiders coach Caitlin Simon in a school release. “She will be a great addition to the team and school.”
Wimer was a first-team All-Nebraska Capitol Conference performer as a senior as well as an all-state honorable mention recipient. The pitcher and infielder hit at a .511 average, notching five homers and 19 RBIs — all team highs.
The slugger finished her Fort Calhoun career with 88 total hits, 10 home runs, 59 singles and 19 doubles.
“Her bat is her strongest asset as a player,” Appel said.
Wimer plans to be a criminal justice major at CCC, according to the school release. She'll also be a Raider on a team that started with a 4-6 record before the 2020 season was canceled.
Mylee Sheets of Herman, who played her high school softball at Tekamah-Herman, played in all 10 contests this spring. Appel expects success from Central's newest signee, too.
“(Wimer) always had that goal of continuing to play,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.