The Fort Calhoun volleyball team broke a two-match losing streak Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep at Conestoga.
The Pioneers beat the Cougars 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.
“Dominant performance by all,” FCHS coach James Slie said. “Good team play tonight.”
The victory pushed the Pioneers' season record to 13-14 with two regular season matches remaining. They played those matches Thursday at a Logan View triangular, but will begin postseason play Monday at Tuesday at the Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Tournament. The matchups and times were not set by press time, but they will take place at Ralston High School.
