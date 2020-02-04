A few hours later he'd swap it out for a Fort Calhoun basketball jersey, but, for the time being, senior Tyler Strauss was proud to wear a Morningside College shirt Friday afternoon.
With a large group of family and friends watching, the all-state honorable mention player signed to join the Mustangs football program at the next level.
“It's super exciting because it was a dream I always had as a kid when I fell in love with the game,” Strauss said. “I wanted to go as high as I could.”
No team is higher than Morningside of Sioux City, Iowa, at the NAIA level. The Mustangs won their second-straight national championship in December, defeating Marian (Ind.) 40-38 in Grambling, La. Blair graduate Carter Anderson was a junior on that championship squad, while a former FCHS Pioneer, Trae Bradburn, recently completed an All-American career there in 2017.
Strauss, meanwhile, expects to join coach Steve Ryan's team as a slot receiver next fall. The wideout said he likes the program and the coaches he's joining, but his college decision came down to even more than that.
“If you just set football aside, I just felt at home there,” Strauss said. “I could see it.”
The FCHS senior finished 2019 with 1,640 yards, including 911 passing, 424 rushing and 305 receiving. In college, he plans to study business or sports management.
On Friday, though, he also planned to play some hoops with his Pioneer teammates.
“Looking for a good win,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.