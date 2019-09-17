The Fort Calhoun football team lost Friday's home game to Class C1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann, 42-13.
For the first two quarters, though, the Pioneers and the Cavaliers were in a neck-and-neck battle.
“We played a great first half,” FCHS coach Andrew Christensen said. “Our defense settled down and got some big stops, while our offense was controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Unfortunately for the Pioneers (1-2 overall), the end result wasn't what they wanted.
“We ran the ball very well throughout the game, but had too many dropped balls to move the chains consistently,” Christensen said.
Fort Calhoun junior Dillon Dierks led the home offense with 12 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He scored during both the second and fourth quarters.
Through the air, backup quarterback Tyler Strauss completed nine of his 20 passes for 125 yards. Starter Grant Halford was 3-for-6 with 24 yards before leaving the game with an injury.
The Pioneers' Kaden Therkildsen had four catches for 67 yards, while Michael Shirley and Zane Schwarz combined for six catches and 73 yards.
Defensively, Justin Myer led Christensen's team with 11 tackles against Neumann, which had senior runner David Lilly carry the ball for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Fort Calhoun's Michael Pratt also caused a fumble, while Joe Doyle finished with the Pioneers' only tackle for a loss of yardage.
Next, FCHS plays at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Friday night.
“Control the things that we can control,” Christensen said when discussing his team's focus during this week's practices. “Too many mistakes tonight were self-inflicted wounds. We have to focus on the details of the scheme and communication while executing for four quarters.”
