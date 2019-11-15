The Fort Calhoun Junior High boys basketball season started Monday with home games against Ashland-Greenwood.
The “A” team fell to the Bluejays 49-27 after a 43-23 “B” loss earlier in the night.
“We have one goal,” Pioneers coach Mark Bouwman said. “It doesn't matter what we do now, we just look to get better for what they do four years from now. That's our goal.”
Eighth-grader Grayson Bouwman led the Fort Calhoun “A” squad with 13 points, while seventh-grader Sam Genoways had seven. Aden Morris added three points, Travis Skelton had two, and both Daktoa Tripp and Chase Premer had one.
Genoways and Morris made four-quarter 3-pointers in defeat.
“Yeah, we're going to compete like heck to win. We're going to do everything we can to win the game,” coach Bouwman added. “But our practices, things like that, they're not set up to win games now. They're set up for the guys to win games four years from now.”
He coaches his son, Grayson, and the Pioneers alongside Paul High Horse and Roy Prauner.
