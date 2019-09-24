Fort Calhoun finally broke through.
The Pioneers softball team earned its first win of the season Saturday, hammering Omaha Benson 8-0 in the seventh-place game of the Plattsmouth Tournament. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli and Falls City handed coach Ginger Appel's team its 13th and 14th losses of the season, but FCHS came through during its third game of the day.
“Great!” the coach said when asked how Saturday's events felt. “So glad we pulled away with a win today.”
Senior Kinsley Wimer capped a dominant morning and afternoon in Plattsmouth with her third homer of the tournament against Benson. A six-run first inning got the Pioneers off to a hot start and they never looked back.
Morgan Therkildsen, Mackenzie Hansen and Kennedy Bradburn — who also had her own home run against Falls City — notched two hits apiece, while Maddie Reed, Jessyka Winterberg and Lucy Hubbard added one each during the win.
Bradburn and Wimer also pitched against the Bunnies, combining to strike out seven batters in five innings. Behind them, Victoria Perez had three putouts.
Wimer also homered during the 12-2 loss to Duchesne as well as the 6-3 loss to Falls City. In addition, Therkildsen and Haley Ertzner notched hits against Falls City, while Bradburn scored twice.
