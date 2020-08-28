The Fort Calhoun softball team went 0-for-2 at home Monday evening, but the Pioneers nearly earned a thrilling comeback in the triangular's opener against Weeping Water.
The visitors won 11-10 in seven innings, but only after surrendering a five-run lead to coach Ginger Appel's squad during the sixth frame.
Freshman FCHS catcher Sam Brewer believes the game's momentum changed with her team trailing 7-3 in the third inning. Weeping Water hit a Katie Barta pitch to deep left field, but outfielder Jessyka Winterberg reached it, threw it two her cutoff represented by shortstop Kenzie Hansen, who then threw it to Brewer for an out at the plate.
“After that out at home, everyone got there energy up,” the catcher said. “I think that's just what made them battle more.”
After a scoreless fourth frame, Barta scored a run in the fifth before a five-run Fort Calhoun sixth. With Victoria Perez and Bella Benoit on base, Barta notched an RBI single to cut Weeping Water's lead to 9-5.
“I was just really trying to get something started then and there,” she said.
From there, Brewer notched a 2-RBI triple before scoring off of contact at the plate by Hansen.
“It started getting like an electrifying feel in the dugout,” Barta said. “Everyone was excited.”
Morgan Therkildsen's RBI double evened the score at 9 before Fort Calhoun fell 2-1 in the seventh. Benoit's sacrifice during that final frame wasn't enough to get the win, but the comeback was a massive positive on an 0-2 night at the ballpark.
It all started on a defensive play from Winterberg, to Hansen and, finally, Brewer at the plate.
“You just have to communicate with them,” the catcher said. “If I didn't communicate with Kenzie there, she probably wouldn't have thrown it to me then.”
In the third game of the night — after Weeping Water topped Tekamah-Herman 6-5 — the Pioneers fell to the Tigers 16-0. They did not record a hit in three innings, while Tekamah notched 10.
