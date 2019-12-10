Cameron Shaner was one shoulder away from getting off of the wrestling mat early.
With his opponent, Ashland-Greenwood 138-pounder Shon Cote, in dire straits, the Fort Calhoun senior grappler balled up a fist, pushed down on the Bluejay's shoulder joint and ground it onto the mat for a second-period pin. The victory was the Pioneers' last of a season-opening home triangular Thursday night.
“I was tired of sitting there and that was the only thing I could think of, logically, that would do it,” Shaner said. “It worked. It probably wasn't the most conventional or reasonable thing, but it did work.”
The senior was 1-0 on the night, but the Pioneers went 0-2 against Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood. They dropped the duals 40-30 and 48-28, respectively.
Despite that, the hometown wrestlers saw Thursday as a solid first step for coach Drew Welchert's team.
“We've got a lot of new people, and I think they all did pretty good for having a couple weeks under their belt,” sophomore Jesse Hartline said. “I think with a little more time, we'll do a lot better.”
The 195-pounder had himself a strong showing to start the year, earning his first varsity pin in the very first match of the night. He fell behind Wahoo's Dominek Rohleder 4-0 through one period, but answered with a pin just 35 seconds into the second.
“You've just got to try hard no matter what,” Hartline said of wrestling the first match of the season.
Fort Calhoun did, but didn't get its second win on the mat until the second dual. Freshman 113-pounder Lance Olberding scored a 14-0 major decision win against Blaine Christo of Ashland after nearly finishing the match at the second-period buzzer.
In the next contested match, Shaner took care of business to kick off his senior season.
“(Tonight) definitely started off better than some other seasons,” he said. “Room for improvement, but a good start.”
4 Pioneers medal at Bennington
Four Fort Calhoun wrestlers medaled two days later, Saturday, at the Bennington Invitational.
Lance Olberding was second at 113 pounds, while Ely Olberding and Hartline finished third at 106 and 195 pounds, respectively. Ely Olberding won his third-place match by 23-second fall, while Hartline finished his match in just 4:33.
Cole Klabunde also added a fourth-place finish at 220 pounds. The senior earned two wins by pin.
