The hometown comeback started with back-to-back walks.
Kaden Therkildsen and Justin Myer stayed patient and reached base Monday, which led to seven runs over two innings and a 9-8 Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball victory.
Afterward, shortstop Joel Fern revealed keys to the Pioneers' second win of the summer season.
“Staying loud in the dugout, having our team's back,” he said.
Pinch runner Ryan Clausen took Therkildsen's spot on base against Tekamah and scored Post 348's first run of the fifth inning on an error. The tally pulled Fort Calhoun within 6-3 and set off the Pioneers' hot streak.
“Getting that one run off the error really shifted the momentum toward us,” Tylan Conner said. “It made us all feel good going up to the plate.”
The third baseman would go on to get Myer home with an RBI triple before Kaden Urzendowski scored him, cutting the Tigers' lead to 6-5 through five frames.
Fort Calhoun pitcher Jake Seina followed with a scoreless top of the sixth, setting the Pioneers up for a breakthrough bottom half. Zach Faucher notched a one-out single and the home team was back in business.
The game-tying run scored on Conner's bases-loaded walk before good luck led coach Brandon Wynn's team to the lead. Still with one out, Urzendowski hit the ball high in the air — though just a few feet in front of the plate — and it dropped for an error between Tekamah's catcher and pitcher. On that very defensive miscue, Ty Hallberg touched home for a 7-6 lead.
Fern was next up. Despite it being “awhile” since his last hit, the infielder delivered with a 2-RBI single, extending the Pioneers' lead to three.
His team needed all three.
Tekamah loaded the bases during the top the of seventh inning with two singles and a hit batsman before scoring two runs on an one-out error. From there though, Faucher, who was pitching in relief, made the Tigers hit into a force out and a flyout to the seal Fort Calhoun's victory at 9-8.
“I knew that my team had my back, and I just needed to throw strikes and do my job,” the right-hander said. “Luckily it came out our way.”
The next night — Tuesday — the Post 348 Seniors fell short against Omaha Central, 5-0. Fern, who pitched, and the Pioneers played the Eagles close until the visiting team scored four fifth-inning runs to widen the gap.
Hallberg stepped in to pitch the final two innings and struck out five Central batters, but Fort Calhoun was held to two hits in total, falling to 2-7.
The Fort Calhoun Juniors, meanwhile, lost their Tekamah game 15-8.
