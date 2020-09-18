Jacob Rupp earned first place Monday as the Fort Calhoun cross-country team competed at the Yutan Invite.
Rupp won the 5-kilometer race in 17:36.6, while his team finished third overall behind first-place Douglas County West and Louisville. The Pioneer girls, meanwhile, finished third behind DC West and Ashland-Greenwood with the efforts of freshman Bria Bench, who finished second in 21:21.5.
Four more FCHS runners earned top 20 finishes during the event. Dala Drowne and Tessa Skelton were ninth and 20th in the girls' race, respectively.
Lance Olberding and John McKennan, meanwhile, were third and 14th in the boys' event.
