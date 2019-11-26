The Fort Calhoun girls basketball team worked on its shooting prowess Thursday afternoon.
The Pioneers moved from rubber shot marker to rubber shot marker, putting the ball up toward the rim looking for buckets. They'll need a new No. 1 scoring threat in the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
Taya Skelton ended her FCHS career with 1,176 points last February, which is the school record. After scoring 17.6 points per game last year, the Pioneers will, presumably, rely on five returning players with starting experience to make up the difference.
Senior post players Kennedy Bradburn and Kinsley Wimer scored 5.9 and 4.3 points per game last season, while also combining for 12.9 rebounds.
Sophomore Tessa Skelton — Taya's sister — scored 3.8 points per outing as a freshman, while junior Mackenzie Hansen notched 3.7. Hansen showed her ability to make long-range shots in her minutes on the floor.
Guard Rianna Wells, meanwhile, scored 1.8 points, tallied 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assisters per game last season.
The five Fort Calhoun starters return under sixth-year coach Allie Schleifer, who'll be assisted by Charlee Potadle, Madie Nelson and Tate Harvey. The Pioneers start play Dec. 2 with a 6:30 p.m. exhibition game at Oakland-Craig before the true opener on Dec. 5 at Platteview High School.
