After two subpar sets to start the Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) Tournament at third-seeded Platteview, the Fort Calhoun volleyball team stepped up their play Tuesday during the third.
“They were tired of losing,” Pioneers coach James Slie said. “They knew they weren't playing up to their potential.”
FCHS led 20-18 during the third set, but lost the tight game 26-24. Prior to that effort though, it lost set Nos. 1 and 2 25-13 and 25-12 during the 3-0 sweep.
“They knew they needed to work harder, so they stepped it up,” Slie added.
Maggie Theisen, Ellie Lienemann and Madyson Back were among the Pioneers to record kills on Rianna Wells assists during the competitive third set. Back's attack through a block made the score 23-23 before the host Trojans scored three of the next four points for the win.
Despite the loss, Slie's comments implied that the third set was a step in the right direction — one Fort Calhoun needs to continue during the latter stages of this season.
So, while the Pioneers were inconsistent as a whole at Platteview, libero McKenna Greenwell was consistent in her play. The junior dove to the floor countless times, recording effort digs and keeping the ball alive for her teammates.
“She played phenomenal,” Slie said. “It all starts with her inner-self. She doesn't have an attitude. She has fun.”
Greenwell and her Fort Calhoun squad played in a NCC consolation game against Arlington on Thursday. Next, though, they play at Conestoga on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.