The Olberding brothers were set, once again, to wrestle back-to-back matches on the mat designated No. 2.
“When I'm after him, it kind of gets me motivated,” said Lance, the 113-pound Fort Calhoun wrestler.
“After my match, the first thing I think about is Lance,” the 106-pound Ely noted. “I've got to watch his match before I do anything exciting.”
The Pioneer freshmen qualified for the state wrestling tournament earlier Saturday morning during the Class C District 1 Tournament in Malcolm, but, now, they were to compete for district championships. Ely was up first with FCHS coaches Drew and Jake Welchert in his corner. The freshman 106-pounder took a lead, had a scare or two and then pinned Wood River's Riley Waddington at the 5:36 mark of the third period. He improved to 42-3 on the season, while Waddington fell to 42-3.
“We practice together. We live together,” Ely said of Lance, his twin. “I can't celebrate until he's done it.”
Lance gave him a good reason to. The 113-pounder dominated Syracuse's Spencer Bridgmon by 10-0 major decision, improving to 40-4 on the year — his first as a high school wrestler.
The Olberdings celebrated their district titles with fellow Pioneers afterward, but quickly made note of what was next. The NSAA State Wrestling Championships begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
“Three years old when we first started,” Lance said. “That's what we've been training for — to get there.”
Two more Fort Calhoun wrestlers nearly joined them after the Pioneers went without a state qualifier in 2019. Jesse Hartline and Cole Klabunde competed all the way into the heartbreak round, but were eliminated just outside of the top-four spot they needed for a state trip.
Hartline was 1-2 at 195 pounds, scoring a second-period pin during the consolation rounds. He lost his consolation semifinals match by 7-2 decision.
Klabunde, a 220-pound senior, also earned a pin during the consolation rounds before finishing his high school career with a 21-17 mark during his final season.
The Pioneers' John McKennan, a 132-pounder, also picked up a district win Friday. He finished the tournament 1-2 with his second loss coming during the second consolation round.
Next, though, Fort Calhoun's freshmen duo at 106 and 113 pounds takes on the Class C field in Omaha. The Pioneers said they aren't satisfied with district championships.
“It doesn't top it all off yet,” Ely Olberding said. “We still got state and my goal is to win state, too. (Districts is) just one step closer to the ultimate goal.”
“It was important,” Lance Olberding said of Saturday's victory. “But same thing as with Ely. District title is pretty sweet, but a state title is better, so that's what I'm after.”
Should they win, the twin brothers will celebrate their successes together, one after the other.
