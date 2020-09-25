Parents Night attendees witnessed Fort Calhoun notch its second-highest run total of the softball season Tuesday.
The Pioneers scored eight times, falling to Nebraska Capitol Conference foe Douglas County West, 17-8. FCHS (0-14 overall) tallied two runs during the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth on just seven total hits.
Katie Barta led off the bottom of the first inning with the Pioneers trailing 2-0. The junior walked, allowing Maddie Reed to knock her in with an RBI double.
Once Kenzie Hansen and Sam Brewer also earned walks later during the frame, Lucy Hubbard tied the game with her own run-scoring double.
The visiting Falcons (9-8) answered Fort Calhoun's challenge with a 10-run second inning. They took control, but weren't able to slow the Pioneers' own out put.
Reed's second RBI — this time on a single — came after both Victoria Perez and Barta earned walks. Hansen's two-run double to the right field fence came with two outs and pulled FCHS within 12-5.
Perez added an RBI over the final three innings, notching a team-high two hits with Reed. Bella Beniot, Hansen and Hubbard had one hit apiece, while
Barta suffered the loss in the pitching circle despite four strikeouts.
Fort Calhoun's eight runs were its second-highest, single-game total of the season. The Pioneers have previously scored 10 during a 11-10 loss to Weeping Water and six during a 14-6 loss to Raymond Central.
