Twice, the Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team turned double plays in bases-loaded situations Tuesday at Waterloo-Valley.
Defensive plays like that — and Tylan Conner's pitching performance — pushed the Post 348 Pioneers (1-4 overall) to their first win of the American Legion season, coach Brandon Wynn said. They bested Post 58 11-0 in five innings.
Conner pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits to pick up the win. His offense, meanwhile, gave him a 2-0 advantage from the first inning on. The lead grew to 3-0 with a third-inning run before Fort Calhoun put the game away with eight runs in the fifth frame.
The Pioneers' Jamie Warner led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 with a triple. The infielder finished with a team-high three RBIs.
Post 348 next hosts Syracuse 8 p.m. tonight. The Senior Legion game begins after the Juniors contest, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fort Calhoun Juniors go 1-2 in home tourney
The Post 348 Juniors hosted the Battle at the Fort last weekend, finishing 1-2.
The Pioneers surrendered a 14-run inning to Omaha Concordia, losing 18-10, but rebounded with a near comeback against Twin River. Their foes won that game 11-10.
Then, Fort Calhoun earned Battle at the Fort victory, topping West Point 7-3.
On Tuesday, the Juniors defeated Waterloo-Valley 7-4.
