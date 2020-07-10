A three-run top of the sixth inning put the Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team in the driver's seat Monday at Plattsmouth.
The Post 348 Pioneers (1-5 overall) seemed poised to win their first game since June 19.
“I thought for a little while there it was pushing a 90-percent chance to win that game,” coach Brandon Wynn said. “We probably should have pulled it out.”
Instead, a costly error helped Plattsmouth tie the score during the bottom half of the sixth. Then, an inning later, the Blue Devils delivered a walk-off RBI single, winning 5-4.
“Mental mistakes are really what sunk us,” Wynn said.
Asked what could have made the difference, the coach had a simple answer.
“Smarter baseball,” he said, also citing a better showing in the batter's box.
Fort Calhoun gave up the game's first run on error during the first inning, though pitcher Jake Seina largely kept Plattsmouth in check from there. He finished with six innings pitched, allowing just five hits to go with his four strikeouts.
The right-hander's catcher, Justin Myer, pulled the Pioneers even with a fourth inning solo homer over the left field fence, though the Devils quickly regained a 3-1 lead during their next two times up at the plate.
That's when Fort Calhoun's offense thrived, however. Tylan Conner walked to start the sixth before Myer single. Cole Klabunde's RBI single pulled the Pioneers' within one run before Kaden Urzendowski tied the game at 3 with a sacrifice.
Seina then put coach Wynn's club out front with a bunt single that scored pinch runner Dillon Dierks.
Fort Calhoun held that lead until an error on the pitcher in the sixth. Seina's miscue resulted in a tie ballgame in the sixth before Plattsmouth took a win on the game's last play of the seventh.
The Pioneers' Junior squad, meanwhile, lost a 15-3 game earlier in the evening. Tristan Fuhrman scored late on a passed ball late, and Ryan Clausen sacrificed for another run, but the Fort Calhoun team lost by 12 runs.
