The Fort Calhoun Pioneers lost their first three sets of Saturday's Tekamah-Herman Volleyball Tournament and still won the round-robin title.
Coach James Slie's team went 2-1, besting both BRLD and the host Tigers, and earning a three-way tiebreaker for first place. FCHS won the draw by scoring 29 more points than its opposition for the day. BRLD was positive 20 points for second, while Omaha Roncalli was positive 18 for third.
After falling to the Pride 25-21, 25-20 in their first match, the Pioneers also fell behind BRLD one set to none. That's when junior Alivia Cullen took over at the net and the match as a whole.
“Slie looks at me as the 'energy monster' on the team, and he told me to step up my energy levels,” she said. “So, that's what I did. I went out there and I stepped up.”
The junior started the second set with a kill through a Wolverines block. Fifteen points later, she took a backward set from Rianna Wells and earned another, setting off a a personal 3-0 run.
“I just wanted to get the ball down,” Cullen said. “That was the only thing going through my head. Just swing hard.”
Cullen evened the score at 9-all with back-to-back blocks before giving her team a 11-10 lead with another.
Madyson Back's service ace pulled Fort Calhoun even again at 15 before Ellie Lienemann's kill through another BRLD block attempt put the Pioneers ahead for good. Cullen added two more kills before Back's own kill ended the set in their team's favor, 25-18.
From there, FCHS rolled. Wells and McKenna Greenwell aces pushed the Pioneers out front during the third set, 12-8, before freshman Olivia Quinlan went a serve run that all but iced the third set and match victory, 25-13.
In its final match of the day, coach Slie's squad swept Tekamah-Herman 25-20, 25-15. The Pioneers had to wait through the tournament's last match — BRLD versus Roncalli — to see if they'd won the tournament and they most certainly did.
Pioneers top Mustangs 3-1
Fort Calhoun lost its first set at Raymond Central, but ripped off three straight in their favor to beat the Mustangs 3-1 Thursday night. The Pioneers won 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, setting off a 3-1 weekend.
Back led her team to victory with 10 kills and six ace serves. Cullen added 14 kills, while coach Slie also credited Kaitlin Smith for her offensive efforts.
