The Fort Calhoun girls basketball team is 0-2 through two games this season.
Kinsley Wimer and Tessa Skelton each scored five points, but the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team dropped its season opener Thursday at Plattview 64-15 before Saturday's home loss to Syracuse.
The Pioneers fell behind 27-1 through one period against the Trojans during the opener, but bounced back with a 11-point second.
In addition to Wimer and Skelton, Mackenzie Hansen, Kennedy Bradburn and Rianna Wells scored for coach Allie Schleifer. Hansen and Bradburn each had two, while Wells had one.
The Trojans' Jessica Wellman scored a game-high 17 points in the win.
On Saturday, the visiting Rockets topped Fort Calhoun 65-29. Skelton scored a team-high 12 points for the Pioneers, while Bradburn had six. Skelton and Hansen knocked down the home team's two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.