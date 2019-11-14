Five Washington County volleyball players were honored Monday when the Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) released its postseason all-conference teams.
Two Fort Calhoun Pioneers were selected, including second-teamer McKenna Greenwell. The junior libero set three school dig records this past season. She finished with 503 for the year, including 40 in a single match.
The Pioneers' Ellie Lienemann, meanwhile, was an NCC honorable mention recipient. She often led the attack for FCHS this fall after spending the offseason on a high-profile travel team, the Nebraska Elite National 2 squad.
Three Arlington Eagles also earned honorable mention from their league. Sophomore Chase Andersen became a back-to-back pick of the NCC after finishing her second high school season with a team high 158 kills.
Senior Lauren Clapper added a team-best 161 digs to receive her honorable mention, while sophomore Kailynn Gubbels had 31 service aces. Clapper had 25 aces, while Gubbels also notched 149 kills.
Wahoo setter Elle Glock, a USC recruit, was voted the NCC first team's captain alongside teammate Mya Larson. Platteview's Anna Koehler, Ashland-Greenwood's Saige Craven and Saige Christo, Jessie Moss of Syracuse and Chloe Foral of Douglas County West rounded out the first team.
