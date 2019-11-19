Ten Fort Calhoun Pioneers and eight Arlington Eagles received all-district football distinctions Thursday with the release of the Class C1 District 2 squad.
Of those 18 total honorees, 10 made the C1-2 first team. Six of those 10 were Eagles who helped their team finish 4-5 overall, but 4-1 in district play.
Athlete Logan Kirk, defensive linemen Remington Gay and Kobe Wilkins, and receiver Tanner Pittman were the Arlington seniors to make the first team. Juniors Jesse Thompson, a running back, and Josh Miller, the quarterback, did, too.
The first-team selections from Fort Calhoun (5-4 overall, 3-2 in district) were defensive back Tyler Strauss, linebacker Kaden Therkildsen, offensive lineman Malachi King and receiver Zane Schwarz. While Strauss and Therkildsen are seniors, King is a junior and Schwarz is a sophomore.
Six more Pioneers received honorable mention from C1-2. Seniors Cole Klabunde and Grant Halford were honored as were juniors Dillon Dierks and Justin Myer. Sophomores Jayce Douchey and Clint Dierks also earned the designation.
The Eagles, meanwhile, had two honorable mention recipients. Seniors Casey Kirk and Cooper Hilgenkamp were recognized.
