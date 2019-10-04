The Fort Calhoun volleyball team faced strong opposition Monday at a Wahoo triangular.
The Warriors and Douglas County West Falcons were a combined 23-8 by night's end, while the Pioneers dropped to 8-9 after six sets and two losses. They lost 3-0 to both teams they faced.
“I didn't believe it was anything we couldn't handle,” FCHS coach James Slie said of his team's competition. “We just didn't show up tonight.”
The Pioneers' fortunes may have been different had they capitalized on their 22-16 lead during the second set against Wahoo — the defending Class C1 state champions. Fort Calhoun built to that lead with a kill and an ace from senior Madyson Back, and points off of attacks by McKenna Greenwell and freshman Olivia Quinlan. Greenwell punched the ball over on her point, while Quinlan delivered a kill off of the top of the net.
After the Warriors pulled even at 23 — thanks to a 7-1 run — the Pioneers' Alivia Cullen tried the keep her team in the game with two kills, but the home squad won 27-25. In the end, Wahoo swept the match 25-14, 27-25, 25-9.
Against Douglas County West, FCHS' Ellie Lienemann scored a 4-3 lead during the first set, going from left to right with her spike. Kaitlin Smith and Cullen added kills late, but the Falcons were well ahead, winning 25-11. They won the second and third sets as well, 25-20 and 25-18.
The Pioneers host a 9 a.m. tournament on Saturday. Teams from Fremont Bergan, Bennington, Boys Town, Conestoga, Cornerstone Christian, Johnson-Brock and Sterling are scheduled to be in Fort Calhoun for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.