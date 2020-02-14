The Fort Calhoun girls basketball team led 22-17 at the break and went ahead by seven with the first basket of the third quarter.
Then, the Pioneers (3-18 overall) went cold and couldn't get their shots to fall during Monday's 43-38 home loss to Omaha Duchesne (3-18).
Straight-on shots rattled out and corner 3-pointers touched every edge of the orange rim without going through. Coach Allie Schleifer's team couldn't get a free throw to go either, going 0-for-4 during the 8 minutes following the half.
“I don't know what that was in the third quarter,” the coach said.
Duchesne outscored FCHS 12-2 during the period and went onto win by five after a 14-14 fourth.
“I felt like we came out in that third quarter a little too hesitant with too much second-guessing ourselves,” Schleifer said.
The coach also second-guessed herself. The Pioneers jumped out to their first-half lead with a 11-0 second-quarter run built on a full-court pressure defense. Seniors Kinsley Wimer and Kennedy Bradburn scored all 11 points — including three on Wimer's quick-release 3-pointer from the wing — but it was the defense that produced the extra possessions.
“Now, looking back on it, I wish we came out back in press again,” Schleifer said. “I wanted to save our legs a little bit and not do that, but, in hindsight, I wish we had. I think that was the key to a lot of our momentum.”
After the two-point third quarter, Fort Calhoun responded while trailing the Cardinals in the fourth. Tessa Skelton and Mackenzie Hansen hit 3s, but the buckets were too little, too late.
“Finishing a complete game,” Schleifer said when asked what her team's goal was for the close of the season.
Bradburn scored 12 points to lead the Pioneers against Duchesne, while Wimer and Skelton added 11 and 10, respectively.
The Cardinals' Lucy Schonlau had 18 points, while Allie Caldwell added 14, including three key second-half 3-pointers.
The Pioneers host Raymond Central tonight at 6. The contest is their regular season finale before next week's subdistrict tournament.
