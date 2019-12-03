Senior Fort Calhoun football player Tyler Strauss was recently chosen to represent Team Nebraska last Saturday at the River Battle Bowl.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder was tabbed to play defensive back against Team Iowa in the all-star football game at Gale Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Rosters were officially revealed last Wednesday.
Team Nebraska won 28-17.
Strauss capped his Pioneers career with 1,640 total yards this past season. He threw for 911 yards and seven touchdowns, ran for 424 yards and caught 20 passes for 305.
Defensively, the FCHS standout had 53 total tackles and two interceptions. He also recovered two fumbles.
Strauss is joined on Team Nebraska with players from across the state. Some, including Boys Town's Uzziah Freeman and Ashland-Greenwood's Jacob Ludwig, he played against during his Pioneers career.
Washington County has been previously represented in the River Battle Bowl by Arlington's Brynden Kinnaman and Blair's Ethan Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.